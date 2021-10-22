Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Post $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBSI shares. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $81.11. 424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.55. The firm has a market cap of $613.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $82.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

