Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 857.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 231,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

UBX stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

