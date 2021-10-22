Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. The Wendy’s also reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Wendy’s.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.32 million.

Several analysts have commented on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

The Wendy’s stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 53,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Wendy’s (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.