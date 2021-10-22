Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $793.26 Million

Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to post sales of $793.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $785.50 million to $802.30 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $721.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $5.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $651.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,981. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $658.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.80. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $417.57 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.