Zacks: Analysts Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to announce $8.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.19 million and the highest is $8.30 million. SRAX posted sales of $2.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $31.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.24 million to $32.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $41.97 million, with estimates ranging from $38.69 million to $45.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.25). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 67.89% and a negative net margin of 114.62%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRAX. Dawson James increased their price target on shares of SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.93. SRAX has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 78.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SRAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SRAX by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.