Zacks: Analysts Expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Infinera reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

INFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other Infinera news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 44.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth about $132,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.20. Infinera has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.