Zacks: Analysts Expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after buying an additional 568,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,469,000 after purchasing an additional 129,478 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.85. 84,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.65. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 136.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.