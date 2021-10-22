Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.76 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will announce $41.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.14 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $172.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.73 billion to $173.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $181.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $179.46 billion to $185.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after buying an additional 41,705 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,718,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $49.19. 51,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.