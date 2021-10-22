Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to report $15.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 158,700%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $50.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.25 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

BEAM stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.28. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

