Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to Announce $1.86 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will announce $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%.

VRTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,713 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 321.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 144,253 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter worth $5,043,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Veritiv by 43.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter worth $4,209,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.23. 783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,253. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. Veritiv has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

