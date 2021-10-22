Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.15). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

MBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:MBIO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,031. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $197.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 86,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 640,241 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 2.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 7.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 258,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 70.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

