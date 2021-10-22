Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.15). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

MBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:MBIO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,031. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $197.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 86,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 640,241 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 2.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 7.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 258,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 70.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.