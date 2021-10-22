Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post $12.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the highest is $13.29 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $13.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $51.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $52.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $55.05 million, with estimates ranging from $52.25 million to $57.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $60,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $85,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth $108,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $143,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,735. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.