Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%.

LX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% during the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after acquiring an additional 264,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,352,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,285,000 after buying an additional 88,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

LX remained flat at $$5.96 on Friday. 128,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,327. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

