Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.04). Fiverr International posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FVRR. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.46. 8,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,302. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.65.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

