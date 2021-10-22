Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Announce $2.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.65. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $2.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $11.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $7.46 on Thursday, hitting $477.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $477.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $453.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.63. The firm has a market cap of $210.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

