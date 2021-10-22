Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.27. Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $9.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.71.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.97. 70,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,000. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

