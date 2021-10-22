Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $144.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.35.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $126.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.55. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,144 shares of company stock worth $4,162,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

