Yost Capital Management LP Sells 15,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Yost Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 11.4% of Yost Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.33. 195,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,540,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $307.69 billion, a PE ratio of 280.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

