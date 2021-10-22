Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Yext posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

YEXT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $112,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YEXT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 10,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,379. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.41. Yext has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

