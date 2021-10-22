Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Xylem comprises 2.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.22% of Xylem worth $46,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Xylem by 13.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 14.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.