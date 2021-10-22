Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.20

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.20 and traded as low as $3.06. Xunlei shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 205,408 shares.

The company has a market cap of $202.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 1,510.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei in the second quarter worth $63,000. 14.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

