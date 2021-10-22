WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.
NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,152. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.34.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.
WSFS Financial Company Profile
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
