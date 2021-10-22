WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,152. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WSFS Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of WSFS Financial worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

