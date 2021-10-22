Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $92.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $8.64 or 0.00014092 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $567,045.08 and approximately $92.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00073241 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00073031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00107038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,570.54 or 1.00392704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.79 or 0.06513636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021936 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

