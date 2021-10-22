Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) traded down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.20. 200,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,521,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.
The company has a market capitalization of $772.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 175.7% during the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 141.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
