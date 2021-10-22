Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) traded down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.20. 200,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,521,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $772.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 24.46 and a quick ratio of 21.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 175.7% during the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 141.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

