Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 85 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 34.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 356,260 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Clorox by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,200,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,066,000 after acquiring an additional 67,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Clorox by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.48 and a 200 day moving average of $176.08. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.28.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.