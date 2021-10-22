WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading Down 47.7% Over Last 7 Days

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 47.7% against the dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.27 million and $3.22 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00104232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00196264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010388 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

