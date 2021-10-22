Wise’s (WISE) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 895 ($11.69) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Wise in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:WISE opened at GBX 850 ($11.11) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,028.28. The firm has a market cap of £8.45 billion and a PE ratio of 5.38. Wise has a one year low of GBX 796 ($10.40) and a one year high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.37).

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total transaction of £1,839,600 ($2,403,449.18).

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

