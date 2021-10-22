WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WETF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $885.58 million, a PE ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 1.81. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at $652,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 20.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,595,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 542,952 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

