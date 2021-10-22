Wing Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $4.29 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00072189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00073830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00107978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.07 or 0.99624874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.46 or 0.06468702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022312 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

