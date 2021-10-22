William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – William Blair dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of LHC Group in a report released on Monday, October 18th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $5.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.40. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LHCG. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.17.

LHCG opened at $149.04 on Thursday. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.08 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,458,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

