Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share.

NYSE:WHR traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,532. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $171.33 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average is $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

