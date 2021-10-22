Weyerhaeuser (WY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weyerhaeuser stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Weyerhaeuser worth $168,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

