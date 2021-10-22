Western Standard LLC Purchases 5,848 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Park Aerospace accounts for about 1.0% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Park Aerospace worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 125.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 239.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Shares of PKE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 86,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,048. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $266.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

In related news, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of Park Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $36,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.