Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.