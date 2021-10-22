Wells Fargo & Company Increases Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $105.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

WAB has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $397,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.