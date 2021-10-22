Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.79.

Shares of CMA opened at $86.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.92. Comerica has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Comerica by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

