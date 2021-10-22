Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WBS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.63. 9,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.