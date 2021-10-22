Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,557,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 573,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 539,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $77.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $74.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

