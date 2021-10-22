Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $128.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.52. The company has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

