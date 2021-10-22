Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.