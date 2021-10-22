Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. Waters reported earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $10.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

NYSE:WAT traded up $4.96 on Thursday, hitting $361.01. The stock had a trading volume of 384,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.92. Waters has a 1-year low of $212.85 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Waters by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.