Warburg Research Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.90 ($23.41).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PSM opened at €14.92 ($17.55) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.