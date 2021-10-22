Warburg Research Reiterates €154.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €154.00 ($181.18) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, October 8th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €146.45 ($172.29) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €145.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €143.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1 year high of €152.65 ($179.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

