W.W. Grainger (GWW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post earnings of $5.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $437.80 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $345.00 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

