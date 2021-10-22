W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.08. 19,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,328. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. R. Berkley stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of W. R. Berkley worth $34,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.82.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.