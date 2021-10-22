Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,938 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The India Fund worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in The India Fund by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in The India Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The India Fund by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

IFN traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.73. 629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

