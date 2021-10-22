Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $228.72 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,191 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 1.2% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $228,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

DG stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.71. 6,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

