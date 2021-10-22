Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $119.34 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,099 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Humana worth $119,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Humana by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.18. 3,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.14.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.92.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

