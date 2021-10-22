Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Buys 69,572 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,572 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $82,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in The Hershey by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.91.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average of $173.05. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

