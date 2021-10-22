Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Buys 224,263 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 2.2% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of ServiceNow worth $436,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,590,637,000 after purchasing an additional 45,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $690.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,585. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $687.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 817.08, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.58.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.